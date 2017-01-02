Sydenham blaze aftermath: Mumbai University demands fire audit from colleges

A fire broke out on the third floor of Sydenham College last week

In light of the fire that broke out on the third floor of Sydenham College in Churchgate, the University of Mumbai has made the fire audit mandatory for all colleges affiliated to it.

All colleges are now expected to send their fire audit reports to MU within the next one month. Additionally, the local inspection committees (LICs) that visit colleges periodically for continuation of affiliation approval will also check the college’s fire audit report.

In the last two months, two fire incidents were reported at colleges affiliated to the MU, raising serious concerns. The first incident was reported in November, where a fire broke out in the laboratory of Mulund College of Commerce. The second one in Sydenham College last week, destroyed the library.

After the Sydenham fire incident, when the University was questioned on the fire safety measures adopted by colleges, the administration realised that it did not have up-to-date information, a source said. Following the incident, officials held a meeting at the University to decide on the future course of action.

Confirming the same, Dr MA Khan, registrar of the MU, said, “Affiliated colleges have been asked to send their fire audit report. However, to ensure that it does not remain a one-time activity, LICs will have to periodically check the fire audits of colleges.”

The fire audit of every college will require information on the fire extinguishers, the fire alarm facility, adequate infrastructure to evacuate people, fire insurance details etc. The audit will have to be carried out by a reputable professional agency.