Sydenham Institute prepares to purchase 1,200 books for students



Secretary for higher education visited the Sydenham Institute on Monday

A day after the Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE) sacrificed its library to a massive fire, the institute is ready with a list of 1,200 books to be purchased with the Rs 5 lakh donated by the alumni association. These books are urgently required for the upcoming semesters - II, IV and VI, which will start on January 3.

Also read: Sydenham management college alumni to rebuild gutted library

Meanwhile, the administration has started preparing a detailed report of the loss and is also collecting data of students’ certificates and marksheets that were burnt in the fire.

Speaking to mid-day, professor Ashish Pawaskar, Director of the alumni association said, “Once the students return from their vacation, they will need the books that the institute plans to purchase.”

Prathik Shetty, Chairman of the institute said, “Secretary for higher education visited the institute on Monday and said that the government will extend its support for rebuilding the library. The mess that had resulted from the fire has been cleared and even the electricity supply has been restored. The institute is ready to resume classes. While the library is restructured, the seminar hall will be used as a makeshift library. The management will help all students to get back their documents.”

According to sources, the alumni association would extend its support as and when the institute plan’s to renovate the library.