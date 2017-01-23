Sydney woman abuses student wearing niqab



The encounter was caught on camera. Pics/Facebook/Ramzy Alamudi

Sydney: A woman in Sydney has been caught on camera repeatedly banging the window of a car and accusing the occupant, who was wearing a niqab, of being a terrorist.

The victim was in a car with her husband, Ramzy Alamudi, at Macquarie University in northwest Sydney.

Alamudi posted last Friday’s encounter on Facebook, saying the verbal assault occurred as his wife wore a veil that covered her face barring her eyes.

“This lady has told my wife to take off her scarf,” he said to the camera.

The abuser, wearing a small backpack, was filmed banging on the car’s passenger side window, next to where Alamudi was sitting.

She then walked around to the driver’s side and banged on the window before repeatedly pulling at the locked door handle and making a gesture with her index finger, along her eyes, to indicate her disapproval at the niqab.

In the video, Alamudi said, “Call security.” His wife, who filmed the confrontation, replied: “Just drive, just drive.”

The aggression continued, with the woman walking back to the passenger side and pulling at the door handle and banging on the window. Alamudi’s wife called security as the woman lifted the windscreen wipers.

When Alamudi opened the driver’s door, the woman pointed at his wife and said, “Who are you? Why have you got a mask? Terrorist. You have gun?” Alamudi then restrained the aggressor.

In a follow-up video, the woman told Alamudi that she found his wife “scary”.