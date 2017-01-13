Syria accuses Israel of targeting key airbase in Damascus Lead

Damascus: The Syrian army on Friday officially accused Israeli warplanes of targeting a key airbase west of the capital Damascus, state Sana TV reported.
The television report quoted the army as saying that several rockets landed in the airport compound in Mezzeh, after midnight, Xinhua news agency reported.
The vicinity of the airbase was heavily hit last month and the Syrian army then said that Israeli rockets landed near a base.
