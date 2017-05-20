Syria condemns coalition strike



A man walks past a bombed building in the town of Tabqa, about 55 km west of Raqa city. Pic/AFP

Syria yesterday condemned a US-led coalition strike on pro-government forces as a "brazen attack" and said it would "not be intimidated" after the surprise assault.

US-led warplanes carried out the strike in the east of the country against a convoy of pro-government forces headed towards a remote coalition garrison near the border with Jordan.

"On Thursday at 16.30, the so-called international coalition attacked one of the Syrian Arab Army's positions on the Al-Tanf road in the Syrian Badia region, producing a number of martyrs and causing material damage," a military source told Syrian state media. "This brazen attack by the so-called international coalition exposes the falseness of its claims to be fighting terrorism."

"The Syrian Arab Army is fighting terrorism on its territory, and no party has the right to determine the course of its operations," the source said.

In a statement, the US-led coalition said it had struck "pro-regime forces... that posed a threat to US and partner forces."