Syria gas attack kills 58 people including 11 children; hundreds wounded

Beirut: A suspected gas attack, believed to be by Syrian government jets, killed at least 58 people including 11 children under the age of eight in the northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday, a war monitor and medical workers in the rebel-held area said.
A Syrian military source strongly denied the army had used any such weapons. The attack caused many people to choke or faint, and some had foam coming out of their mouths, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, citing medical sources who described it as a sign of a gas attack.
The air strikes on the town of Khan Sheikhoun, in the south of rebel-held Idlib, also wounded more than 60 people, said the Observatory. "This morning, at 6:30 am, warplanes targeted Khan Sheikhoun with gases, believed to be sarin and chlorine," said Mounzer Khalil, head of Idlib's health authority, adding that the attack had killed more than 100 people and wounded 400.
"Most of the hospitals in Idlib province are now overflowing with wounded people," he said. Warplanes later struck near a medical point where victims of the attack were being treated, the Observatory said and civil defence workers said.
Syrian military denies allegations
The Syrian military source on Tuesday denied allegations that government forces had used chemical weapons, dismissing the accounts as rebel propaganda. The army "has not and does not use them, not in the past and not in the future, because it does not have them in the first place", the source said.
A joint inquiry for the United Nations and the global chemical weapons watchdog has previously accused government forces of toxic gas attacks.
4 IS commanders killed in Mosul
The US-led international coalition on Tuesday bombed Islamic State (IS) positions in Iraq's Mosul city, killing four key commanders, military officials here said.
According to a statement issued by the Military Intelligence, the coalition airstrikes hit several positions in the al-Tanak neighbourhood in western Mosul.
Over 3 lakh have fled from Mosul
More than 300,000 people have fled Mosul since the start of the US-backed campaign to dislodge Islamic State from the northern Iraqi city in October, the United Nations said on Tuesday. The United Nations' International Organisation for Migration estimates the number of people currently displaced to be 3,02,400, the office of the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq said in a statement.
