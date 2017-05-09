Syria will abide by 'de-escalation'

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem. Pic/AFP
Syria's foreign minister said on Monday that his government would abide by the terms of a Russian plan for "de-escalation" zones so long as rebels also observed it.
Walid al-Muallem said that rebels involved must help clear areas they control of jihadist factions, including the former Nusra Front.
The deal was brokered by Russia, with backing from Turkey and Iran, during talks in the Kazakh capital Astana last week and came into effect at midnight on Friday, but some fighting has continued.
"It is the duty of the groups which signed the agreement to expel Nusra from these zones until the areas really become de-escalated. It is for the guarantors to help these factions," he said, referring specifically to rebel-held Idlib province.
Finance minister rejects UN monitors
Damascus: Muallem said that his country would reject any UN role in monitoring the implementation of the four "de-escalation" zones. "We do not accept a role for the UNs or international forces to monitor the agreement, he said.
US warns 'devil's in the details'
Copenhagen: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday the United States would closely examine proposed de-escalation zones aimed at easing Syria's civil war but warned "the devil's in the details" and that much needed to be worked out.
