Syria will abide by 'de-escalation'



Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem. Pic/AFP

Syria's foreign minister said on Monday that his government would abide by the terms of a Russian plan for "de-escalation" zones so long as rebels also observed it.

Walid al-Muallem said that rebels involved must help clear areas they control of jihadist factions, including the former Nusra Front.

The deal was brokered by Russia, with backing from Turkey and Iran, during talks in the Kazakh capital Astana last week and came into effect at midnight on Friday, but some fighting has continued.

"It is the duty of the groups which signed the agreement to expel Nusra from these zones until the areas really become de-escalated. It is for the guarantors to help these factions," he said, referring specifically to rebel-held Idlib province.