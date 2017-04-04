Taarak Mehta's Tappu's Instagram account hacked seven times

Bhavya Gandhi

It seems like someone from his real-life 'Tappu Sena' has betrayed actor Bhavya Gandhi, best remembered for his portrayal of Tipendra Gada a.k.a Tappu on the popular TV show 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

The 20-year-old approached the city police's cyber crime police station at BKC on Monday to report his hacked Instagram account. Cops suspect that it could be the work of someone from his inner circle of friends.

In his complaint, Gandhi said his Instagram account has been hacked by a person with malicious intent on March 30. Gandhi said the act was done by a suspect, identified only as Manav.

Using multiple IDs

Confirming the complaint, Gandhi's mother Yashoda told mid-day, "Bhavya has not been able to access his Instagram account since four days. He learnt about it after few of his friends found his posts on his Instagram account suspicious and informed Bhavya. The hacker is tech savvy and has been doing this by using multiple email-IDs." She added, "The accused could be a known person. We'll know about his motive only once he is caught. Bhavya is feeling harassed due this incident." The actor tried to retrieve the account by resetting the password, but the hacker was always a step ahead. The account was hacked seven times.

Handiwork of insider?

Before approaching the police, Gandhi had already informed his friends and fans that his account has been hacked. He told the cops he's lodging a complaint to prevent the hacker from misusing his account. Police suspect that prima-facie it seems to be handiwork of someone who is very close to Gandhi, who is a commerce student at Mithibai College in Vile Parle. Investigators would soon be writing to Instagram and Facebook, seeking to block the said account and get details of the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the suspect who hacked the complainant's account, police sources said.