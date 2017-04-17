Talaq code of conduct coming soon, says Muslim Law Board

Also says through it 'the real picture of Shariat directives' on talaq will be brought out



All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) general secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani and Executive Member Zafaryab Jilani at a press conference in Lucknow. Pic/PTI

Lucknow: Striking a defiant posture on the contentious issue of triple talaq, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) yesterday asserted that Muslims have the "constitutional" right to follow their personal law.

On the talaq issue, AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani said that the board has decided to issue a code of conduct and warned that those who give talaq (divorce) without 'Sharia' (Islamic law) reasons will face social boycott.

"A code of conduct for talaq is being issued. With its help, the real picture of Shariat directives will be brought out on the talaq issue. If talaq is given without Shariat reasons, those involved will be socially boycotted," Rehmani told reporters here.

The board has made it clear that it will not tolerate any interference in the Shariat laws, and claimed that majority of the Muslims in the country do not want any change in their personal law.

Rehmani had earlier said that in the recent signature campaign initiated by the AIMPLB across the country, both men and women have said that the Constitution of India guarantees them the provision to practice their own religion.

He had also urged that no roadblocks should be put in the implementation of the personal laws. The Union government had on October 7 last year opposed in the Supreme Court the practice of triple talaq, 'nikah halala' and polygamy among Muslims and favoured a relook on grounds like gender equality and secularism.

PM on triple talaq

Raising the 'triple talaq' issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said justice should be done to Muslim women. "He (Modi) talked about social justice. He said our Muslim sisters should also get justice. Injustice should not be done with them. Nobody should be exploited.

"We do not want that there is conflict within the Muslim community over this issue. What we have to do is that if there are any social evils, we have to wake up the society and make efforts to provide justice to them (Muslim women). That was the Prime Minister's spirit," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told journalists briefing about Modi's address to the delegates at the BJP's national executive in Bhubaneshwar.