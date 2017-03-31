Tale of 2 'goonda' Ravindras -- one's grounded, the other's taking off

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravindra Gaikwad have been in the news lately for contrasting reasons. Jadeja's on-field 'goondaism' is getting him fans, Gaikwad's is getting him banned by all airlines. Take a look

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and politician Ravindra Gaikwad have been in the news lately for completely contrasting reasons. While Jadeja has been making waves with his performance on the field, Gaikwad has been making headlines for his 'performance' in the air. Both are known for their 'goondaism'. But while Jadeja is being rewarded for his, MP Gaikwad has been banned by all airlines for his. We take a closer look at them and their recent 'behaviour'.

Shiv Sena's Ravindra Vishwanath Gaikwad is the Lok Sabha MP of Osmanabad in Maharashtra. He was a two-time MLA from Osmanabad constituency.

Committing offences and controversies aren't new for Gaikwad. His affidavit to the Election Commission for the 2014 parliamentary polls reveals he has eight criminal cases against him, including one for culpable homicide. In 2014, after being elected MP, Gaikwad was among a group of Sena members who tried to force-feed a Muslim employee of Maharashtra Sadan observing Ramzan fast in New Delhi, since they were unhappy with the quality of food served there.



In a brazen case of goondaism, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India official with a slipper, an incident which drew massive criticism. Gaikwad assaulted the official in New Delhi after being forced to travel economy class though he had an open business class ticket. A defiant Gaikwad admitting to beating the unnamed airline staffer '25 times' with his slipper after accusing the latter of misbehaving with him after the flight landed in Delhi. Nearly all domestic airlines have now 'banned' him in an unprecedented step in Indian aviation history.

Since then he has had to take the train and travel by road. Let's see what happens next in this case?

Since making his Test debut in December 2012, Ravindra Jadeja's cricketing career has seen a lot of ups and downs.

After an early promise, there was a dip in form and then a shoulder injury affected his performances and resulted in his being dropped from the Indian squad. But from being known as a good bad-wicket bowler and good-wicket batsman, Jadeja has emerged as an important cog in the Test side thanks to his performance this season.

It all started in the 2015-16 domestic Ranji season, where the Saurashtra lad claimed six consecutive 5-wicket hauls and scored a couple of 50s in the first three matches itself. Picked on the basis of these superb performances, he didn't disappoint.



Earlier, Jadeja was a support bowler to Ravichandran Ashwin, but now he's emerged as an all-rounder option on his own. He's actually pushed Ashwin to the No.2 slot in the ICC Test bowling position. His wicket-to-wicket bowling saw him take 26 wickets against England and then 25 wickets at an average of 18.56 against Australia. He has picked up 68 wickets from 13 Tests. Add to that, he scored 556 runs this season at a very respectable average of 42.76 over the season.

However, India's recent test series against Australia saw major heated arguments between the Aussies and Indians. During one instance, an on-field banter between Jadeja and Oz took place. A video surfaced online, that showed Ravindra Jadeja using the 'M' word when he was in the middle of his sword style celebration. This came to Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade's ears after which he asked the all-rounder the meaning. Ravindra Jadeja simply told Wade he 'does not know' and that he did not use it on him. Matthew Wade was persistent and asked, 'What does m*******d mean?' There was no reply from Jadeja.