Taliban bombers attack Pakistan court, die in crossfire

Seven people were killed and 20 injured in the bombing



Pakistani soldiers stand guard at the site of the court complex in the Charsadda district. Pic/AFP



Peshawar: Seven persons, including a lawyer, were killed and 20 others injured yesterday when Taliban suicide bombers stormed a court in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attackers opened fire and threw grenades as they attempted to enter the sessions court premises in Tangi, prompting retaliatory fire by the security forces deployed there. Three attackers were killed in the police action. Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), a faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Several terrorists attacked the court and resorted to heavy firing at the main gate of the lower court," police said. One bomber was killed in the firing at the gate and the second was killed as he entered the court. The third bomber died when he detonated his explosives.

"Seven people were killed and 20 others were injured during the attack," Sohail Khalid, district police chief Charsadda, said. Provincial government sources said one lawyer is among those killed.