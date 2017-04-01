Taliban car bomb rips through crowded market in Pakistan, kills 25



Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack. Pic/AFP



Peshawar: At least 25 people were killed and 65 others injured yesterday when a powerful car bomb ripped through a crowded market outside a Shiite imambargah in Pakistan's restive northwest tribal region in an attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.

The car bomb went off near the main gate of the imambargah in the central bazar of Parachinar, Kurram Agency where a large number of people were shopping for fruits and vegetables. At least 25 people were killed and 65 others injured in the car bomb blast.

The condition of the majority of those injured was stated to be critical. Of those critically wounded, 27 were airlifted to Peshawar hospitals. Scores of vehicles were also damaged in the blast.

An eyewitness said that security personnel at the Imambargah were busy checking devotees at the central entrance for women, when an unidentified person parked a car next to the building, which exploded. Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.