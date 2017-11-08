Varun Dhawan harassed by stalker who threatens to commit suicide

Female fan who has been harassing actor via incessant WhatsApp messages, makes unknown caller pressure him into speaking to her

For actors, fans are their raison d'etre. But, trouble starts when the fan becomes a 'jabra' fan, as actor Varun Dhawan learnt. On November 2, the actor was forced to file a complaint with the Santacruz police urging immediate action against a woman who has been giving him sleepless nights. In his complaint to the police, the actor claimed that he had been bombarded by messages from a female fan through WhatsApp. When the messages turned annoying, the actor blocked her number.



Days later, however, Varun got a phone call from an unidentified person who threatened him and said the woman would commit suicide if he did not respond to her messages over WhatsApp, a senior police officer told mid-day.

Scared by the development, the actor consulted his legal advisors and finally complained to the Mumbai police. He had first approached the Juhu police, but was directed to Santacruz police station as his residence falls under their jurisdiction, a Juhu police station officer said. Varun has also sent a complaint to the cyber police station at BKC.

An officer from Santacruz police station, on condition of anonymity, said, "We have received a complaint from Varun Dhawan and are in the process of finding out details about the person who had called him. The number has been switched off ever since the call was made." mid-day tried to get in touch with the actor for his comment, but he remained unavailable.

Not the first time

This is not the first time that the actor has had an 'intense' fan experience. In June this year, a 17-year-old fan, Aditi Surana, had run away from her home in Raipur to meet the actor in Mumbai. The police found the girl at Kanjurmarg railway station. The bemused police then set up a meeting between the actor and the girl. Varun was, however, distressed to know that she had run away from home.