Talks on demonetisation began early last year: Urjit Patel

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel is learnt to have told the parliamentary panel on demonetisation that discussions between the bank and the government on the process began early last year.

Congress members of the committee asked questions like whose decision was it to withdraw high currency notes and also about autonomy of RBI, sources said.

BJP members of the panel, headed by Congress leader Veerappa Moily, however, chose not to raise much questions during the meeting, they added.

It is also learnt that Manmohan Singh, one of the members who had described demonetisation as monumental management failure, too raised questions on the issue.

The Finance Ministry has sought time from the panel to provide answers to the queries raised during the meeting in which the Finance Secretary made a presentation before the committee, the sources said.