Talks on Sikkim row only after India withdraws troops: China



Chinese troops

China yesterday said the diplomatic channels with India are "unimpeded" for "meaningful talks" over the military stand-off in the Sikkim sector but maintained that Indian troops must first withdraw from the Doklam area over which Beijing has "indisputable sovereignty".

"The diplomatic channels for the communication between Chinese and Indian sides remained unimpeded," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing.

He said the Indian troops "trespassed" the recognised delineated boundary between China and India on June 18. This is the first time China came out the with precise date about Indian troops entering the disputed Doklam area (referred by China as Donglong) near Sikkim allegedly to stop Chinese troops from constructing a road. "So the most pressing issue should be the withdrawal of troops into the Indian territory. So it is the pre-condition for any meaningful dialogue," he said when asked whether any talks were going on between the two countries over the issue.

Meeting over issue

A high-level meeting yesterday reviewed the situation in the Sikkim sector. The meeting was attended by Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar among others.