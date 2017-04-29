Talks only with recognised parties, not those asking azaadi: Centre

Youth throw stones at security personnel during a protest yesterday in Srinagar against police action on protesters in Kupwara. Pic/PTI
New Delhi: The government yesterday ruled out talks with separatist elements or those raising the issues of accession or azaadi in the Kashmir Valley, telling the Supreme Court that a dialogue to restore normalcy was possible only with legally recognised stakeholders.
The apex court also was in agreement with the view of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and said "all those whom the law does not prevent, can meet and come out with suggestions, as the situation is not very palpable".
The court's observation came as Rohatgi said "the government would come to the negotiation table only if legally recognised stakeholders participate in the dialogue and not with the separatist elements who rake up the issue of accession or azaadi in Kashmir."
The top court asked the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Srinagar, to come up with suggestions to resolve the crisis, including the stone-pelting and violent street protests in the Kashmir Valley.
The SCâÂÂÂÂalso took exception to the stand of the bar that it cannot vouch for all stakeholders and could only speak on behalf of lawyers by telling it that "you cannot take such a stand when you have come here". It made it clear that the next step would come only if the bar has workable suggestions.
The next hearing is on May 9.
Togadia wants Valley carpet-bombed
VHP leader Pravin Togadia yesterday demanded that the Centre carry out "carpet bombing" in Kashmir Valley to stop attacks on security forces by militants. "After attacks on Army camps in Uri and Kupwara, our government should carry out carpet bombing in Kashmir Valley to stop such attacks. The attacks on Army camps and stone-pelting should be considered a war..," Togadia said in Vadodara.
JNU students grilled in sedition case
The Delhi Police yesterday questioned at least four of the 30 JNU students who were asked to join a probe into a 2016 sedition case involving former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar. The students who came to record their statements included Shehla Rashid, Mohit Pandey, Chintu Kumari and Kaushik Raj. The probe relates to the anti-India slogans raised on the JNU campus in February last year.
