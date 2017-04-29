Talks only with recognised parties, not those asking azaadi: Centre



Youth throw stones at security personnel during a protest yesterday in Srinagar against police action on protesters in Kupwara. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: The government yesterday ruled out talks with separatist elements or those raising the issues of accession or azaadi in the Kashmir Valley, telling the Supreme Court that a dialogue to restore normalcy was possible only with legally recognised stakeholders.

The apex court also was in agreement with the view of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and said "all those whom the law does not prevent, can meet and come out with suggestions, as the situation is not very palpable".

The court's observation came as Rohatgi said "the government would come to the negotiation table only if legally recognised stakeholders participate in the dialogue and not with the separatist elements who rake up the issue of accession or azaadi in Kashmir."

The top court asked the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Srinagar, to come up with suggestions to resolve the crisis, including the stone-pelting and violent street protests in the Kashmir Valley.

The SCâÂÂÂÂalso took exception to the stand of the bar that it cannot vouch for all stakeholders and could only speak on behalf of lawyers by telling it that "you cannot take such a stand when you have come here". It made it clear that the next step would come only if the bar has workable suggestions.

The next hearing is on May 9.