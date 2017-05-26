Taloja jail inmate gets admitted to JJ Hospital, gives cops the slip



With the third case reported in the last two weeks, another undertrial escaped from police custody on Thursday. This time the incident took place at JJ Hospital, where he was taken for treatment of a lump in his neck. The JJ Marg police have launched a search operation after registering a case in the matter.

Borivali police had arrested Mobin Siddique in a theft case, after which he was kept at Taloja jail. When he complained of a lump in his neck, the jail authorities sent him to JJ Hospital along with another undertrial to get it checked.

"Constables had accompanied Mobin to the hospital. After he was taken to the lab for a blood test, the constables were asked to wait outside. However, he managed to sneak out of the room," said an officer from JJ Marg police station. "The cops realised after some time that Mobin was missing. When they couldn't find him in the hospital premises, they reported the matter to JJ Marg police station," the officer added.

A senior police officer said, "We have registered a case against Mobin under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of IPC. A team has been formed to nab him."