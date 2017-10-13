The Allahabad High Court yesterday acquitted Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in the 2008 murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, saying that neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty. The verdict ends the nine-year ordeal of the Noida-based dentist couple who were sentenced to life by a Ghaziabad CBI court on November 28, 2013 for the double murder that captivated and shook the nation with its element of filicide. The Talwars are expected to be freed today from Ghaziabad's Dasna jail after the completion of paperwork.



Rajesh and Nupur Talwar could be freed today

Benefit of doubt

A division bench comprising justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra upheld the Talwars' appeal against the CBI court verdict, holding that the circumstances of the case and the evidence on record did not established a chain showing their involvement in the murders of Aarushi and Hemraj. Pronouncing the verdict in a packed court room, the bench said that it is a fit case where benefit of doubt can be given to the appellants and set aside the judgement of the CBI court convicting the Talwars who were arrested in May 2008.



Aarushi Talwar and Hemraj

The CBI said it would study the High Court order and decide the future course of action. "I am grateful to the judiciary for the verdict," said B G Chitnis, Nupur's father and a former Group Captain in the Indian Air Force. "They have really suffered. They are emotionally drained. At my age it was very trying to see my daughter behind bars," he told reporters in New Delhi.

"It's been an exhausting journey for us. We are really grateful to the high court for having acquitted and ending the injustice meted out to them," said Vandana Talwar, an aunt of Aarushi who was 14 when she was killed.

