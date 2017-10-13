The Allahabad High Court yesterday acquitted Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in the 2008 murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, saying that neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty. The verdict ends the nine-year ordeal of the Noida-based dentist couple who were sentenced to life by a Ghaziabad CBI court on November 28, 2013 for the double murder that captivated and shook the nation with its element of filicide. The Talwars are expected to be freed today from Ghaziabad's Dasna jail after the completion of paperwork.
Benefit of doubt
A division bench comprising justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra upheld the Talwars' appeal against the CBI court verdict, holding that the circumstances of the case and the evidence on record did not established a chain showing their involvement in the murders of Aarushi and Hemraj. Pronouncing the verdict in a packed court room, the bench said that it is a fit case where benefit of doubt can be given to the appellants and set aside the judgement of the CBI court convicting the Talwars who were arrested in May 2008.
The CBI said it would study the High Court order and decide the future course of action. "I am grateful to the judiciary for the verdict," said B G Chitnis, Nupur's father and a former Group Captain in the Indian Air Force. "They have really suffered. They are emotionally drained. At my age it was very trying to see my daughter behind bars," he told reporters in New Delhi.
"It's been an exhausting journey for us. We are really grateful to the high court for having acquitted and ending the injustice meted out to them," said Vandana Talwar, an aunt of Aarushi who was 14 when she was killed.
Case timeline
* Aarushi, 14, was found dead with her throat slit in her bedroom in flat no. L-32 Jalvayu Vihar in Noida on May 16, 2008, just days before she turned 14. Initially, the family's domestic help, Hemraj, was the main suspect, but the next day, his body was found on the roof of the apartment building.
* Rajesh Talwar was arrested seven days after the murder and spent two months in jail before getting bail. Both Rajesh and his wife, Nupur, have been in jail since November 2013
* The CBI had asked for the death penalty when a local court in Ghaziabad convicted the Talwars four years ago. The judge said they had also destroyed evidence.
* In December 2010, the CBI told the court that it had no evidence in the case but suspected Rajesh Talwar of the double murder.
* Talwars approach Allahabad High Court for quashing trial court summons, but the plea was dismissed
* In November 2013, the couple was convicted for the double-murder and sentenced to life imprisonment by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad. Soon after, the couple moved SC
