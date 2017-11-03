Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains force schools, colleges to close down

Owing to continuous rains schools and colleges in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Pudukottai and Nagapattiman districts of Tamil Nadu were closed on Friday. The weather department has predicted more rains for the coastal districts of the state. The educational institutions were ordered by the respective district administrations to remain closed on the day owing to heavy water logging that followed the rains.

Representational Picture

Chennai was lashed by rains on Thursday evening. It continued till Friday morning. Several places in the city were submerged and traffic was thrown out of gear. As a precautionary measure on Thursday, the power supply in the city was cut. It was restored back on Friday.

Clogged sewer lines, coupled with the heavy rain, forced water inside several houses in south Chennai. "The main sewer lines have remained clogged for past several months. Despite several complaints to clear them over the past several days, before the rains started, the authorities did not act," R. Raghavan, a resident of Mylapore, said.

With heavy rains abating on Friday morning and power supply restored, residents in several localities completed their morning chores. The milk supply to the city, has not ben disrupted by the rains.