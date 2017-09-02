Tamil Nadu CM announces compensation of Rs 7 lakh to kin of Anitha



Representational picture

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday announced a compensation of Rs. 7 lakh to the family of Anitha, who committed suicide by hanging herself at her house after failing to get admission in medical college due to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) based on NEET marks.

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran condoled the death of Anitha. He took to Twitter saying that, 'I was distressed and shocked to hear that the beloved daughter who struggled against NEET test committed suicide'.

Later in the day, two Tamil actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reacted to Anitha's suicide.

Rajinikanth posted on Facebook saying, 'What has happened to Anitha is extremely unfortunate. My heart goes out to all the pain and agony she would have undergone before taking this drastic step. My condolences to her family'.

While, Kamal Haasan said that he considers Anitha as his own daughter and will raise voice for her. He also blamed the State and Central Governments for Anitha's suicide.

A Dalit State Board student who moved the Supreme Court against the NEET for medical admission committed suicide earlier in the day.

Anitha, hanged herself to death at her residence in Ariyalur's Kuzhumur village.

Anitha was depressed over not being able get admission in a medical college and ended her life when her family members were away.

Anitha had scored 1,176 marks out of 1,200 in the plus two exams under the Tamil Nadu state board. However, she got only 86 marks in the NEET examination for medicine.

Despite coming from a poor family, Anitha moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on MBBS admissions based on NEET scores.

On August 22, the Apex Court ruled that medical college admissions in Tamil Nadu will be based on the NEET merit list by September 4.

Anitha's family, relatives and villagers staged a road roko holding the State and centre responsible for her death.