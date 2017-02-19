Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami wins crucial trust vote amid chaos in Assembly

Newly-sworn chief minister wins the crucial trust vote amid chaos and violent outbursts in Assembly; Speaker manhandled so DMK evicted and allies walk out; OPS 'will mobilise people'
Members of AIADMK celebrate in front of the Assembly after trust vote win for Palanisamy. Pic/AFP
Chennai: The Palanisamy government yesterday won the confidence vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by a comfortable 122-11 margin after high drama and bedlam in the House.
Edappadi Palanisamy
The vote was preceded by eviction of principal opposition DMK, and walkout by its allies, which have 98 legislators in the 234-member House, in protest.
Opposition leader MK Stalin displays his torn shirt after the ruckus in the Assembly. Pic/PTI
Former Chief Minister Panneerselvam could muster only 11 votes, ending the prolonged stalemate triggered by his rebellion and by conviction of AIADMK chief VK Sasikala after being elected the Legislature Party leader.
Disorderly conduct
Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, while appointing Edappadi K Palanisamy as the chief minister after he was propped by Sasikala, had given him 15 days time to prove his majority. The vote was taken after two adjournments due to pandemonium and charges of physical attacks by DMK members.
Speaker P Dhanapal and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin said their shirts were torn in the fracas in the House. Stalin immediately dashed off to the Raj Bhavan to meet the governor.
Demands rejected
The Assembly witnessed unruly scenes with the opposition members insisting on a secret vote and wanting MLAs to be allowed to visit their constituencies and meet the people before they cast their vote. This was, however, rejected by the Speaker who went on with the Floor Test when the House reassembled at 3 pm, without DMK.
After winning the vote, Palanisamy said, "The vow taken by our party's General Secretary VK Sasikala has been fulfilled," as party cadres raised slogans "Chinnama Vaazhga!" at the MGR memorial.
OPS still defiant, will continue fight
Meanwhile, after losing the trust vote, O Panneer-selvam said people of the state would decide whether the victory of the Palanisamy government was "valid or not". He said that his struggle would continue until Jayala-lithaa's rule was formed in the state, adding that his supporters had made two requests to the Speaker; both were rejected.
Stalin released after Marina arrest
DMK working president MK Stalin was yesterday detained after he sat on a protest at Marina beach against the alleged attack on him and his party MLAs during the trust vote in the state Assembly and the eviction from the House. He was later released after he signed an undertaking. In the evening, he sat on a hungerstrike in protest at the Gandhi statue.
Tweet talk
Kamal Haasan
@ikamalhaasan
"There you go. Seems like we have another CM. Jai de-mockcrazy."
122-11
Margin of win in the trust vote
Spotted: Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav's movie outing
Photos: Virat Kohli and Babita Phogat bond over 'Dangal' and tons
Spotted: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sidharth Malhotra and Harshvardhan Kapoor
Bizarre: 10 most weirdest, unusual restaurants in India
Photos: Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar seen in Bandra
0 Comments