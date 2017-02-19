Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami wins crucial trust vote amid chaos in Assembly

Newly-sworn chief minister wins the crucial trust vote amid chaos and violent outbursts in Assembly; Speaker manhandled so DMK evicted and allies walk out; OPS 'will mobilise people'



Members of AIADMK celebrate in front of the Assembly after trust vote win for Palanisamy. Pic/AFP

Chennai: The Palanisamy government yesterday won the confidence vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by a comfortable 122-11 margin after high drama and bedlam in the House.



Edappadi Palanisamy

The vote was preceded by eviction of principal opposition DMK, and walkout by its allies, which have 98 legislators in the 234-member House, in protest.



Opposition leader MK Stalin displays his torn shirt after the ruckus in the Assembly. Pic/PTI

Former Chief Minister Panneerselvam could muster only 11 votes, ending the prolonged stalemate triggered by his rebellion and by conviction of AIADMK chief VK Sasikala after being elected the Legislature Party leader.

Disorderly conduct

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, while appointing Edappadi K Palanisamy as the chief minister after he was propped by Sasikala, had given him 15 days time to prove his majority. The vote was taken after two adjournments due to pandemonium and charges of physical attacks by DMK members.

Speaker P Dhanapal and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin said their shirts were torn in the fracas in the House. Stalin immediately dashed off to the Raj Bhavan to meet the governor.

Demands rejected

The Assembly witnessed unruly scenes with the opposition members insisting on a secret vote and wanting MLAs to be allowed to visit their constituencies and meet the people before they cast their vote. This was, however, rejected by the Speaker who went on with the Floor Test when the House reassembled at 3 pm, without DMK.

After winning the vote, Palanisamy said, "The vow taken by our party's General Secretary VK Sasikala has been fulfilled," as party cadres raised slogans "Chinnama Vaazhga!" at the MGR memorial.