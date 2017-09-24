Tamil Nadu minister: Afraid of Sasikala, we lied about Jayalalithaa's health



Recently ousted AIADMK secretary VK Sasikala at former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's funeral in December 2016. representation Pic/AFP

Senior Tamil Nadu minister and AIADMK leader Dindigul Srinivasan has claimed that afraid of Sasikala, party leaders lied about Jayalalithaa's health last year so that people believed that she was improving.

"No one was allowed to meet the late CM. Whoever came, would be briefed by Sasikala's relatives that she was "all right'," Srinivasan said.

Srinivasan said he was now coming out with the truth pushed by the situation. "I seek pardon from you. We lied that Amma is eating sambar, chutney, tea, etc, so that you believed that she is improving. In fact, nobody saw Amma eating idli or drinking tea or chatting... it's all lies," he confessed.

After prolonged treatment for infection and other complications, former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa had died of a heart attack on December 5, last year. CM K Palaniswami recently announ­ced that a commission of inquiry would probe the death.

Srinivasan added, "We were afraid of Sasikala at that time and lied about Jayalalithaa's health condition. It is common that sisters, who fight inside the house, appear friendly outside. We did not want the secret of the party to get leaked."