Tamil Nadu Police searching for German woman's rapist

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police are investigating the alleged rape of a German woman tourist near Mamallapuram beach, police officials said.

"The investigation is on. We are trying to track the culprit based on the description given by the German tourist," a police official in Mamallapuram told IANS on Monday.

Mamallapuram, famous for its stone sculptures, is around 60 km from here. On Sunday morning, the 24-year-old German woman took a stroll from the beach resort where she was staying.

"She had walked a long distance away from the resort where she was staying. According to her, two persons dragged her into a casuarina grove and one of them raped her," the police official said.