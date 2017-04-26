Tamil Nadu shuts down in support of drought-hit farmers, Stalin arrested



MK Stalin

Chennai/Tiruvarur: A dawn-to-dusk shutdown called in support of drought-hit farmers was observed in Tamil Nadu yesterday, with DMK working president MK Stalin courting arrest in the Cauvery delta region of Tiruvaur.

Stalin, along with cadres of DMK and other parties, came in a procession in Tiruvarur and was detained in a marriage hall.

Both factions of AIADMK, BJP, MDMK and TMC(M) did not participate in the shutdown.

Shops, local vegetable markets and a section of private establishments were shut down. While autorickshaws and a section of private taxi services kept off the roads, state government-run transport corporations operated their services as usual.