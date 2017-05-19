Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2017: TN 10th Result 2017 declared at 10 am, tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) declared the Tamil Nadu 10th Results 2017 today (May 19) at 10 am on The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) official site tnresults.nic.in. You can also check it on tamilnadu10.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Tamil Nadu 10th Results 2017 result on Jagran Josh.

The Tamil Nadu 10th Results 2017 is available on official website - tnresults.nic.in

However it will be easier to check your result in the steps given below

Here are the quick key steps of checking Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2017.

>> Click on the website - tamilnadu10.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name etc

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the Tamil Nadu 10th Results 2017 copy for future reference.

The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) has around 30000+ affiliated schools and it conducts the Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam and HSC Exam to evaluate the students of standard 10th and 12th. The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education was established in 1910.