Tata group at an inflection point, says new chairman N Chandrasekaran

Natarajan Chandrasekaran
Stating that the Tata group is at an inflection point, newly-appointed Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran yesterday said his aim would be to help progress the conglomerate “with the ethos, ethics and values that the Tata group has been built on”.
Commenting on his appointment as the head of the US$ 103 billion salt-to-software behemoth, Chandrasekaran said: “At the Tata group, we are at an inflection point. I am aware that this role comes with huge responsibilities.
“It will be my endeavour to help progress the group with the ethos, ethics and values that the Tata group has been built on.”
He further said he is “humbled and honoured to be chosen to lead a truly great institution that occupies a unique position in the hearts of people in India and the world”.
“I am proud to have been part of the Tata family for over 30 years and assuming this position is a great privilege,” he added.
Popularly known as Chandra, who was the chief of the group’s crown jewel TCS also thanked the Tata Sons Board and Ratan Tata “for their confidence in me to lead this trusted institution that has a rich heritage”.
Who is Chandrasekaran?
The 54-year-old marathoner joined TCS — then one among several Group companies — in 1987 straight out after completing a Master’s in Computer Applications from the Trichy Regional Engineering College in Tamil Nadu and rose through the ranks to become its Managing Director and Chief Executive in 2009, and is now serving his second 5-year term now.
The intervening period of over two decades saw the country’s emergence as an IT superpower, TCS dislodging rivals to become the numero uno company in the sector and also become the Tata Group’s crown jewel as other businesses like steel and auto suffered. The results seem to have paid-off for Chandra, as he is popularly known. He is the first non-shareholder and a truly non-family person to chair the group, and seems to have piped others including Ratan Tata’s stepbrother Noel Tata, group company JLR’ Ralph Speth, and PepsiCo’s Indira Nooyi among others.
