Taxi drivers' unions testing upcoming app 'Aamchi Mumbai'

Taxi drivers' unions - Mumbai Taxi Association and Mumbai Taximen's Union - are staring at a major litmus test of their soon-to-be-launched ride hailing app, Aamchi Mumbai.

Getting drivers on board

The worry over getting dedicated patrons of the app is secondary; their current priority is to get 8,000-10,000 drivers on board the plan.

With nearly 25-30 per cent - around 38,000 - elderly drivers of kaali-peelis refusing to the embrace the app, taxi unions are relying solely on drivers in the age group of 20-40 to make the app a success. Next month, around 1,000 drivers from this age group will undergo training in the use of the app.

Focus on younger lot

Members of the two taxi drivers' unions say there are close to 1.5 lakh drivers who work in shifts, and drive 38,000 kaali-peeli cabs and 4,000 blue-silver Cool Cabs in Mumbai. "There are nearly 25-30 percent of our drivers who are aged above 60. And, not to forget those who are also 80, but still driving," said AL Quadros, president of Mumbai Taximen's Union.

These elderly drivers, say union members, are not receptive to using the app.

This adds to the unions' pressure of getting younger drivers to join the initiative. Union leaders want 8,000-10,000 of the 42,000 taxis mapped to the app.

They feel that unless a majority of taxi drivers are on board, the app cannot be a success.

Loaded with advantages

Aamchi Mumbai, which is undergoing beta testing, will go live in the first week of June. It aims at giving stiff competition to cab aggregators Uber and Ola with reasonable fares. There won't be any 'surge pricing' - a term used by cab aggregators when fares are raised depending on demand - while using the app. "Besides, both AC and non-AC cabs will be available," said Sandeep Kabre, head (sales), Sun Telematics Pvt Ltd, the maker of the app.