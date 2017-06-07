TBSE Higher Secondary Result 2017: Tripura Board 12th Results 2017 declared at tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the Tripura Board 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2017 today (June 7) on official site at tripuraresults.nic.in. You can also check the results on tripura12.jagranjosh.com.

TBSE Result for Arts and Commerce streams were declared on 9th June 2016.

Here's how you should check your results

>> Click on the website - tripura12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your roll number, date of birth and other information

>> Submit the information

>> Your Tripura Board 12th Science Result 2017 will appear on the screen.

>> Take the print out of TBSE Higher Secondary Result 2017 copy for future reference.

According to the official website, Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973 by an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ) called Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 as passed by Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board started its functioning from January 1, 1976. Intervening period was spent in framing Rules and Regulations, Curricula and Syllabi, and such other guidelines which were being necessary for smooth and active conduct of the business of the Board.