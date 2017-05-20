TBSE Higher Secondary Result 2017: Tripura Board 12th Results 2017 at tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the Tripura Board 12th Science Result 2017 at 9.45 am on Tripura Board of Secondary Education official site at tripuraresults.nic.in. You can also check the results on tripura12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Tripura Board 12th Science Result 2017 page on Jagran Josh.

The Tripura Board 12th Science Result 2017 will be available on official website - tripuraresults.nic.in

Here's how you should check your results

>> Click on the website - tripura12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your roll number, date of birth and other information

>> Submit the information

>> Your Tripura Board 12th Science Result 2017 will appear on the screen.

>> Take the print out of the NBSE HSSLC result 2017 copy for future reference.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education was formed in 1976 prior to that the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education used to organize two examinations for students of TripuraLast year, the TBSE Higher Secondary Results were declared for Science stream were declared on May 21.