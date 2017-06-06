TBSE Madhyamik Result 2017: Tripura Board 10th Results 2017 on June 6; check tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to announce the TBSE 10th Result 2017 tomorrow (June 6) at 9.45 am on Tripura Board of Secondary Education official site at tripuraresults.nic.in. You can also check the results on tripura10.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their TBSE 10th Result 2017 on Jagran Josh

The Tripura Board 10th Results 2017 will be available on official website - tripuraresults.nic.in

Here's how you should check your results and information related to it

>> Click on the website - tripura10.jagranjosh.com

>> Find the form at the top of the page / Click on the direct link to result checking page

>> Enter your roll number, date of birth and other important details and cross check

>> Submit all the details

>> Once your TBSE 10th Result 2017 is displayed on the screen, check and take a printout of the online scorecard.

Students are advised to keep a copy of online Tripura Board 10th Results 2017 for planning admission formalities in higher secondary schools.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education was formed in 1976 prior to that the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education used to organize two examinations for students of Tripura.