Many schools that are yet to complete filling data for SARAL, have asked their teachers to finish it during the Diwali vacation. Following this, teachers complained to the education department, but claimed they received no response from it. In a letter sent to education minister Vinod Tawde on October 6, the teachers' union demanded elimination of non-educational work assigned to them. They said it also doesn't come under the RTE Act.



Representation pic

"According to RTE, teachers should be assigned non-educational work for elections, census and disaster management. The government is violating its own norms. During vacations teachers are already busy with paper checking work. Besides, all teachers don't have laptops or Internet facility at home. The school and education department cannot forcefully impose the extra work on us," said Anil Bornare, president of Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad (Mumbai region)

Also read: HC seeks Delhi response on teachers' plea for salaries as per 6th pay panel

He added, "We asked the education department to assign a person for online data filing work on SARAL's portal and teachers would give the students' information, but there is no response from the department. We also informed them about the poor speed of the server." The earlier deadline was October 6, which was extended to October 16, and later was changed to October 23.

What is SARAL

SARAL - It is an initiative started by the Maharashtra education department, wherein a school has to fill information of every student studying there on the School education and Sports department's website.

Also view: Photos: Politicians who have come from the world of entertainment



