Teachers call off strike to assess HSC papers

The evaluation process of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) papers will finally speed up and the results will be declared on time after Maharashtra Junior College Teachers' Association has called off their strike on assessing the papers yesterday.

The teachers' association had declared that they would assess only one paper a day until the state government agrees to their long-pending demands. The protest was to strengthen further from yesterday, with complete boycott of the process.

Anil Deshmukh, president of the association, said, "Every time, even if a minister would agree [to resolve issues] the issues would get stuck in technicalities. But our discussions today with the finance minister and education minister have been very positive and hence, we have decided to begin the assessment process."