Teachers move HC after Mumbai University uploads private information on website

In a massive fail before its new online screen assessment could even begin, Mumbai University has leaked the contact details of exam moderators and evaluators on its website in a circular issued to provide information on training sessions for the new system. This is in grave violation of regulations that mandate complete secrecy over the evaluation process. Angered by the move, the teachers association has now moved Bombay High Court.

The circular, dated April 13, provided an area-wise list of 9,500 teachers working as evaluators and moderators, along with all their contact details, including mobile numbers. The move hasn't gone down well with the teachers, who feel that this has put them in a vulnerable position. The Supreme Court had, in the past, held that such disclosure of names and particulars of examiners can result in interference in the examination process. In fact, such information is even exempt from disclosure under the RTI Act. Citing the SC judgment, the Bombay University and College Teachers' Union (BUCTU) has moved the High Court against the university.

"Along with training schedule, the university displayed names of teachers with their college names, department, mobile numbers, email IDs, category, date of joining, salary, etc. BUCTU was constrained to file a writ petition against the university in Bombay High Court" said Madhu Paranjape, general secretary of the BUCTU.

Mumbai University's PRO, Leeladhar Bansod was unavailable for comment.