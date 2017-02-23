Teachers threaten to boycott exam assessment

A couple of days ahead of the Class XII board examinations, the Maharashtra Junior College Teachers' Association has threatened to boycott the assessment process, just to pressurise the government into fulfilling their long-pending demands.

They said that the papers would not be assessed if the state government fails to meet their demands within 10 days.

Speaking to mid-day, president of the Maharashtra Junior College Teachers' Association, Anil Deshmukh, said, "We have been fighting for our demands for the last five years. Teachers appointed after May 2012 are yet to be approved by the government. Moreover, aid was granted for unaided colleges in 2014, but the money is yet to reach them. Though the education minister has issued orders for implementation in both the cases, nothing has been done in this regard yet."

Deshmukh further said that there were other demands related to salary and grants provided by the government, which have not been fulfilled.