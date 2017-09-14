Mumbai Junior College Teachers' Union stage a protest outside KJ Somaiya College against the institute's tactics of discouraging its students from taking up Marathi

In the wake of allegations that KJ Somaiya College is discouraging students from learning Marathi, the Mumbai Junior College Teachers' Un­i­on (MJCTU) staged a protest outside the institution on Wednesday morning. The teachers said that it was really unfortunate that a college in Maharashtra did not want its students to study Marathi.

The matter came to light after the college terminated its Marathi language teacher, stating that there were no takers for the subject. However, according to the teachers, the college was discouraging students from taking up the language, and hence, removed the teacher.

Speaking to mid-day, Anil Deshmukh, MJCTU president, said, "The college has two divisions, of which one has Sanskrit as a second language and the other one has Gujarati as the second language. No such arrangement has been made to include Marathi in the curriculum. The college wants the students to take up foreign languages as they are unaided subjects and would allow the institute to charge additional fees for them."

When contacted, the college principal Dr Sudha Vyas said that the institute's PR team would get in touch with mid-day, but the college is yet to comment on the matter.