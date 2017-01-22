Team of three to probe missing tiger Jai's case

The team will interact with forest officials, researchers and villagers in Nagpur to seek the whereabouts of Jai
Jai was last sighted in April
While authorities are still clueless about the fate of Jai, one of the biggest tigers of central India, senior officials from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) have arrived in Nagpur to probe the case. The three-member team will interact with forest officials for leads on the big cat who has been untraceable due to the failure of his radio collar, which was fitted by Wildlife Institute of India experts. The team will also visit the Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary and the Pauni area where the 260-kg tiger was last seen.
PS Somashekhar, Inspector-General of NTCA, who led the team, confirmed the development. "Our team in Nagpur has already started the investigations," he said. The two other members, who are part of the investigation team, include Kamal Datta, joint director, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and Qamar Quresh, scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).
The team was formed after BJP MP Nana Patole from Bhandara Gondai raised the issue in the Parliament claiming that the tiger might have been poached. He also said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the same. Sources from the forest department said that the team would also interact with forest guards, senior forest department officials and researchers who have been monitoring Jai's movements. Villagers, who claimed to have spotted the tiger last year, will also be probed. Following the three-day visit, the team will submit a formal report to NTCA.
Past tense
2010: Two male tigers Jai and Viru were born to a tigress known as Mai at Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuary near Nagpur. Viru went missing and authorities fear that he might have been poached.
2013: Jai travelled more than 100 km and reached Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary (UKWS) in September 2013. Since then, he has been known as the king of UKWS as he was the most powerful and dominant male at the sanctuary. Till now, Jai has sired more than 20 cubs at UKWS.
September 2015: Jai was radio collared for the first time, but it developed a problem in January 2016.
March 17, 2016: Jai was fitted with a new collar
April 18, 2016: Jai went missing after the radio collar stopped working
