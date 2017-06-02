Tech: Motorola launches Moto C smartphone in India



Motorola Moto C. Pic courtesy/YouTube





Motorola Mobility, a Lenovo brand, on Friday launched a new affordable smartphone Moto C in India at Rs 5,999.

The 5-inch device is powered by 1.1GHz 64 bit quad-core CPU with Mali T720 GPU paired up with 1GB of RAM and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

"At Motorola, we focus on mobility through device innovation, user-centric design and smart connectivity to offer the best possible smartphone experience to the consumers," said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India and Country Head, Lenovo Mobile Biz Group, in a statement.

Moto C has 16GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 32GB via micro-SD card and houses 2,350mAh removable battery.

The device sports 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.