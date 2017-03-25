Techie Indian mom, son strangulated to death

Deceased N.Sasikala's husband found her and their son when he got home from work; the couple had been living in New Jersey for the last nine years



N. Sasikala with husband N. Hanumantha Rao and their son Anish Sai.

Vijaywada: An Indian woman and her seven-year-old son were found dead in their home in New Jersey, according to the family in Andhra Pradesh. The victims were N.

Sasikala (40) and her son Anish Sai, their family, in Prakasam district, said on Friday.

Sasikala's husband N. Hanumantha Rao found the bodies when he returned home from work on Thursday evening. Y. Sambasiva Rao, a member of Andhra Pradesh state legislative assembly from Prakasam district, spoke to representatives of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) over phone about the incident.

He said the mother and her son were strangulated to death. Hanumantha Rao and Sasikala both were software professionals. Sasikala used to work from home. The couple had been living in the US for nine years.

This is the latest in a series of incidents involving Indian techies. Telangana's aeronautical engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed when Adam W. Purinton, who earlier served in the US Navy, shot him in Olathe, Kansas, on February 23. Vamshi Reddy Mamidala, also from Telangana, was shot dead in Milpitas, California, on February 10 in a garage in his apartment building.