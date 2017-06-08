Technical glitch Virar station halts Western Railway services



Commuters seen walking on the railway tracks near Virar station early this morning after a point failure on platform 8

One shower, and trust Mumbai train services to go kaput. Early this morning, several train services were cancelled after a technical glitch at Virar station.

According to railways, there was a point failure in Virar due to which trains were unable to switch tracks.

Sources said it took place around 7.30 am near platform 8 of Virar station. This point provides crossover for trains on platforms 1, 2 and 8 at Virar. "Trains ran almost an hour late as both up (towards Churchgate) and down (towards Dahanu) services were affected," said a Western Railway official.

WR had to cancel several train services.