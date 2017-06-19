Technical snag grounds Mumbai-Jabalpur flight



Representational picture

A Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight from Mumbai with nearly 50 passengers on board was cancelled yesterday due to a technical glitch. Flight SG 2548, was scheduled to depart at 2.10 pm but developed a glitch. However, it was made airworthy, since planes can land at Jabalpur only till 6.30 pm.

The airline sought an extension of the 'watch hour' at Pune. But airport authorities at Pune rejected this request, forcing the airline to cancel the flight. Some of the passengers were provided accommodation in the city and will be flying to Pune today, while others have been refunded.