Teen boys protest UK school's shorts ban by arriving in skirts



Five boys came to school in skirts

A group of teenage boys at a UK school turned up for classes in 'cool' skirts in a bold protest against the institution's 'no shorts' uniform policy despite the ongoing heatwave. Five boys from ISCA Academy in Exeter, Devon, strolled in wearing the attire after being told by teachers that they would be placed in isolation were they to walk into class in shorts. The mother of one of the pupils said her 14-year-old was told a day earlier by the head teacher, "you can wear a skirt if you like", after he complained about the heat. So he – along with four others – wore official uniform skirts to school so as to avoid any possibility of action by authorities.

"My son wanted to wear shorts but was told he would be put in the isolation room for the rest of the week," the mother told Devon Live. One of the boys did get in trouble, but only because his skirt was "too short".

Headteacher Aimee Mitchell said,"Shorts are not currently part of our uniform for boys and I would not want to make any changes without consulting both students and their families. However, with hotter weather becoming more normal, I would be happy to consider a change for the future."

50 Boys in the school planning to turn up in skirts