Teen drowns at a picnic spot behind Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse

A junior college student drowned at a picnic spot which is behind the farmhouse of Bollywood star Salman Khan at around 9 am on Sunday morning. The boy was identified as 17-year-old Anurag Rana. The boy is a class XII Kendriya Vidyalaya student from Sector 7 and is a resident of Kamothe. He along with three others friends had gone for a picnic where he jumped into the water from around 10 feet above. He was fished out with the help of tribals from Waje village.

Representational picture

Panvel taluka police sub-inspector S S Gurav told Times of India, "The teenagers went to a small waterfall. The others screamed for help when Anurag did not surface. The three others are Rushikesh Gawde (17), Shivam Singh (16) and Ritvik Sharma (18). Anurag may have slipped on a stone before being hit on his head. The water depth is around 20 metres. An accidental death case has been registered and his body has been handed over to his family."

The four friends were school friends but were studying in different colleges.

