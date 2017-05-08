Teen gangraped by 32-year-old lover, his friends, for 4 days





Baripada (Odisha): A woman was allegedly raped by her lover and his five friends for four days at Udala in Mayurbhanj district, police said on Monday. The incident came to light after the woman, aged about 18 years, escaped from the captivity of the accused persons and lodged a complaint with the police at Udala yesterday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suresh Chandra Patra said.



The victim, who hails from Khunta, alleged in her FIR that the 32-year-old main accused with whom she had an affair had taken her to Udala with a promise to marry her on May 3 and kept her in a house. She was gangraped there, Patra said.



Two accused, including the main one, were detained and a search is on to nab the four others. The mandatory medical test of the woman was conducted.