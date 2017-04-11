Teen gets blackmailed with morphed nude photo, but cops shame her

The Facebook post (Screenshot)

A Mumbai girl Saleha Paatwala's Facebook post recounts horrifying incident her 17-year-old sister faced after she got a direct message on Instagram which had her face morphed onto a naked body.

Terrified, she narrated the incident to her parents who went to Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur (where they stay) to lodge an FIR where they had an equally harrowing experience.

This is what her Facebook post said,

Two days back, my 17-year-old sister received an anonymous DM on Instagram. It was the picture of her face morphed on a naked body. He said he would post it on Facebook and tag her.

Afraid, like any minor would be, she shared the incident with my parents. Here's how rest of the incident transpired:

- My father and sister went to the Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur to lodge an FIR.

- The cops said such complaints were taken by the cyber cell

- The Suraj Pole branch of the cyber cell lodged an FIR but said they only deal with ATM-related cyber crimes

- My father and sister went back to the previous police station where they were asked to come back the next day

- Yesterday they were directed to Circle Inspector (CI) where my sister narrated the incident again to a lawyer

- The lawyer, CI, and an officer decided to morally lecture my sister and father

Officer: "Aap Bohra logo ko parents se bhaut azadi mili hui hai isliye ap logo ke sath ye bahut hota hai." (Bohras have given their children a lot of freedom and that is why it happens).

"Why do you post pictures on social media? "What he has done with you, he will do it with others as well. You should delete your social media accounts in order to be safe."

- They victim-shamed my sister and tried to influence my father to stop her from using cellphones and social media accounts

Shouldn't they be filing cases instead of telling my sister to get off social media?

The post received a lot of response from netizens who expressed disgust and suggested ways to help her.

Saleha also tweeted to Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi who responded promising 'immediate action'.

Dear @Salehapw1, quickly forward your contact number through DM. I will take immediate action. https://t.co/EoHgUuNG5L — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) April 10, 2017

Here's the full Facebook post...