Teen girl kills self by lying down in front of moving train near Dombivli

A 19-year-old Kalyan resident allegedly committed suicide during the weekend by lying on the railway track in front of a Titwala-bound train. Police sources say the suicide may have been planned as the teenager's phone was already formatted and the SIM card thrown away.

The deceased has been identified as Snehal Sathe, a beautician who lives in Namdev Killa in the Nandivli area of Kalyan. A GRP officer in Dombivli said, "The incident took place around 9.20 pm on Saturday, between Kopar and Dombivli stations. The woman was lying on a stretch, which was dimly lit, so the motorman could not see her."

The Dombivli GRP have registered an accidental death report in the case and handed over the body to Snehal's mother, Kamla Bhalu Sathe (36). Snehal, apparently, left work around 9 pm on Saturday, but she never returned home.

"Snehal's phone was already formatted and she had thrown away her SIM card, which indicates she may have planned the suicide in advance. All the call logs and messages on the phone were deleted," one of the investigating officers from Dombivli GRP said.

During investigations, GRP found that Snehal's parents are divorced and the family had been facing trouble recently. "One of her friends claimed that Snehal recently broke up with her boyfriend. We are investigating the case, the officer said.