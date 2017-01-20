Teen groped and molested inside Mumbai college washroom

Deen Shaikh, the suspect

A student was groped and molested on the college premises, in the city. The molester entered a washroom at Santacruz (West) and attacked the second-year student.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 10.30 am on Wednesday. "Before heading to the class with a friend, this girl made a detour to the washroom. The accused, identified as Malad resident Deen Shaikh (23), was already inside the college premises and on finding this girl alone, he sneaked into the washroom and molested her. During probe, we learnt that Shaikh used to visit a wedding hall in the vicinity for a catering job. We managed to trace his whereabouts and arrested him," a police official said.

The railway police and Nirmal Nagar cops had also arrested Shaikh in similar cases a few months ago. Senior PI Shantanu Pawar of Santacruz police station said, “He has been booked under Section 354 of the IPC for assault as well as the POCSO Act.”