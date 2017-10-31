Teen Haath Naka junction soon to be traffic jam free!

The busy Teen Haath Naka junction in Thane will soon receive something handy: a traffic segregation road, as part of the local civic body’s smart city project. This would help in decongesting the roadway that is choked with traffic most of the time. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) approved the plan for it in a meeting last Wednesday.



The Teen Haath Naka is said to be the busiest junction on the Eastern Express Highway. Representation pic

Green signal

“It got the green signal during a recent meeting. We are halfway through detailed report that includes design and build of the road. The report will take almost three months to be completed, and the work will start in 6 months. It would take around 18 months to get completed,” said a TMC official working on the project. TMC has also given the permission to appoint a consultant for the planned roadway.

The Teen Hath Naka, built in 1980, is said to be the busiest junction on the Eastern Express Highway. Nine different roads meet there. In 2016, a total of around `239 crore from TMC’s `5,000 crore budget for the smart city project was sanctioned for decongesting the junction.

The road would include an elevated rotary or a roundabout interchange on the existing flyover, right above the junction, for the city traffic. The rotary will have an arm each going towards LBS Marg and Ghodbunder Road, in order to divert traffic below the flyover.

Third level

“There will be a third level, with a second flyover built to divert the traffic outside the city. Those going towards Mumbai and Thane and other roads can use the arms. A subway has also been proposed.”

23 k

No. of vehicles that pass through the junction daily

72

Number of zebra crossings at the junction

