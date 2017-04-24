Mumbai: Teen hairstylist steals chocolates worth Rs 10,000; sells them at throwaway prices



Here's an interesting career graph. A 19-year-old hairstylist was caught moonlighting as a chocolate seller after he decamped with chocolates worth well over Rs 10,000 from a store in Nirmal Nagar.

His arrest came after the police received a tip-off that Niketan Singh was sharing chocolates with friends and also selling them for cheap to customers.

Tip-off from store owner

According to the Nirmal Nagar police, on April 21, they received a complaint from Sitaram Sharma that there had been a break-in at his store the previous night and on taking inventory, he had discovered goods worth Rs 10,000 missing.

A police officer said, "Based on the complaint, an FIR under section 380 of the IPC was registered against unknown accused. Later, he was identified and arrested."

In his statement to the police, Sharma claimed, "Indian chocolates costing between Rs 40 and Rs 170 each were stolen from my shop after we closed for the day at around 11pm on April 20. When the shop was opened the following day at around 5.30 am, the chocolates were missing."

While conducting the panchnama of the spot, the police found the lock of the shop broken. On April 22, the police also received a tip-off that some people were seen on the pipeline in Khar east with several chocolates that they were trying to sell at throwaway prices.

Easy money

That's when the cops then laid a trap and arrested Singh. The investigations revealed that he wanted to earn some easy cash and hence plotted the break-in, sources said.

"He was produced in the court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody till May 6," added a police official.