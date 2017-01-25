Teenager hit by train as he looks for lost phone on Mumbai railway tracks

A teen­ager sustained grave injuries when a local train knocked him over while he was searching for his missing mobile phone on the tracks between Sion and Matunga stations. A friend halted the train to rush him to hospital

Accidents on railway tracks are an unfortunate reality in Mumbai. On Monday, a teen­ager sustained grave injuries when a train knocked him over while he was searching for his missing mobile phone on the tracks between Sion and Matunga stations.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 11.30, when Kurla residents Tanzil Qureshi (19) and his friend Abdul Munaf (18) were heading to work at a garment shop near CST. “The train was overcrowded and we were standing near the door. Tanzil, in a hurry to answer a call, drop­ped his phone on the tracks. We immediately got down at Matunga and started looking for the phone. He asked me to run faster to ensure it wasn’t stolen. I was up ahead when a train from Sion was approaching on that track. I screamed at Tanzil to move, but he was so engrossed in searching for the phone that he didn’t hear me. He tried to move away when he realised a train was approaching but it was too late. The train hit him while passing and he fell sideways and hit his head on an iron rod. Some railway workers and I rushed to help him. Instead of waiting for medical help I picked him up and started towards the nearest station. A train from Matunga was appro­aching and the railway workers signaled the driver for help. Thankfully, the train stopped. We put him inside the train and rush­ed to Sion Hospital,” said Munaf.

Tanzil’s father, Abdul Qureshi, an imitation jewellery shop worker at Kurla, said, “Children these days are crazy about phones. Tanzil had bought that phone using his own savings, so perhaps it meant more to him.”

A doctor from Sion Hospital said, “Tanzil is still critical and remains unconscious, which could be because his head was injured in the accident.”

Munaf managed to put Tanzil on the train and rushed him to Sion Hospital in an ambulance from the station. Illustration/Uday Mohite