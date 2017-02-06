US teen impales her foot on iPhone charger!



Julia Pechar. Pic courtesy/ her Twitter account @JEWL_ia

A teenage girl from Nebraska, US, accidentally impaled her own foot on an iPhone charger. She was about to turn off the microwave, but didn't watch her step.

18-year-old Julia Pechar then took to Twitter and posted three pictures, one of which was her room, which was messy and in complete disarray. The other two pictures were of her foot, which was impaled by the iPhone charger.

Julia tweeted, "when your room is this messy, you have to accept the consequences of not being able to see where you step." Please view her tweet below. (Warning! The images are graphic. Viewer discussion is adviced)

when your room is this messy, you have to accept the consequences of not being able to see where you step pic.twitter.com/MuRr5Uen1w — Jules (@JEWL_ia) January 31, 2017

Her tweet has already received 15,000 retweets and 19,000 likes. Julia revealed that she was lying in bed watching Netflix, when the microwave went off. She jumped right out of bed and landed on the charger thus impaling her foot.

Instead of screaming for help, the teen took her phone and photographed the injury before sharing it on social media.